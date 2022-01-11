High school basketball: North girls win home game against Lexington

Staff report

SPENCER — In Rowan County’s first home basketball game since the Christmas tournament, North Rowan’s girls beat Lexington 52-28 on Tuesday.

It was especially meaningful for the Cavaliers, who hadn’t played on their home floor since they beat Parkland on Dec. 6.

“It was nice being back on our home court,” North head coach Anthia Smith said. “We played some intense defense and we kept our momentum going for four quarters.”

Brittany Ellis sparked the Cavaliers (10-3, 5-0) with 21 points and four rebounds. The sophomore hit double figures for the eighth straight game.

Bailee Goodlett had 12 points, four steals and three assists.

Hannah Wilkerson surpassed 1,300 points for her career. She scored 10 and had five assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Chloee Stoner had six points and eight rebounds. Bloom Goodlett had six rebounds.

Lexington is 7-6 and 2-2 in the CCC.

North has another home game scheduled for Thursday against North Stanly.

North is scheduled to play at Salisbury on Saturday afternoon in a big CCC matchup.

NORTH SCORING — Ellis 21, Bailee Goodlett 12, Wilkerson 10, Stoner 6, Bloom Goodlett 2, Stockton 1.