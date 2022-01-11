Blotter: Jan. 11

In Salisbury Police reports:

• The Masonic Lodge in the 400 block of North Fulton Street reported vandalism on Friday.

• Walmart on Friday reported two larcenies in the 300 block of South Arlington Street. In the first, $442 in items were stolen. In the second, $928 in items were stolen.

• A woman reported an assault Friday in the 100 block of Carabelle Circle.

• A man on Friday reported a robbery in the 100 block of Clancy Street in Salisbury.

• A woman on Saturday reported a knife assault in the 800 block of Franklin Street. Police said there were no injuries and no arrests in connection with the incident, which was a fight between a mother and daughter.

• Walmart on Sunday reported a shoplifting incident resulting in the loss of $1,109 in items in the 300 block of South Arlington Street in Salisbury.

• Marco’s Pizza on Sunday reported fraud in the 300 block of South Shaver Street in Salisbury.

• A woman on Sunday reported an assault in the 300 block of West Harrison Street in Salisbury.

• Synquisity Nashae McGirt, 29, was charged Sunday with conspiracy to commit a felony in the 100 block of East Liberty Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man overdosed Thursday in the 500 block of Red Leaf Lane in China Grove.

• A man reported an accidental gunshot wound Thursday in the 1100 block of Rock Pond Lane in Salisbury.

• A man reported identity theft Friday in Salisbury.

• A man on Friday reported a gate worth $1,000 was stolen from the 900 block of Mahaley Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Friday reported a stolen gun in the 3900 block of Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• Burlington Coat Factory on Saturday reported three stolen coats in the 200 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of Ridgeview Court in southwestern Rowan County. The total estimated loss was $500.

• Mid Carolina Electrical on Saturday reported a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of Vanderbuilt Drive in Salisbury.

• A woman reported an assault Saturday in the 100 block of Creekview Drive in China Grove.

• Carrie Jo Ann Brown, 38, was charged Friday with assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Rodni Jason Overcash, 50, was charged Saturday with allowing dogs to run at large in the 400 block of West 12th Street in Salisbury.

• Jason Allen Dulin, 33, was charged Funday with felony possession of heroin in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

• Christian Thomas Davenport, 38, was charged Thursday with possession of firearms by a felon in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• William Charles Silverstein, 26, was charged Thursday with possession of a controlled substance in a penal institute in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.