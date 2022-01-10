Rowan County Chamber of Commerce postpones gala to March due to COVID-19

SALISBURY — The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has postponed its 96th Annual Gala Meeting planned for Thursday at West End Plaza due to concerns over COVID-19.

The gala will now be held on March 10 at 6 p.m. at West End Plaza.

“Due to the increased coronavirus positivity rate in our community and out of an abundance of caution for our members, the Rowan Chamber’s Executive Committee has decided to postpone the Annual Gala,” Chamber President Elaine Spalding said in a news release. “This special event has been moved to March 10th and we invite everyone to join us then.”

The postponement comes as Rowan County experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, which is prompting Novant Health to reopen its drive-thru testing site at Mocksville Avenue this week.

During the gala, the gavel will pass from 2021 Chair Bob Honeycutt with F&M Bank to 2022 Chair Brad Walser with Walser Technology Group. Awards will be presented for: Paul E. Fisher Chamber Volunteer of the Year; Chamber Champion Small Business of the Year; Duke Energy Citizenship & Service Award.

There will be a reception and dinner catered by The Smoke Pit. Dress is business professional or semi-formal. Corporate sponsorship tables are $1,000 with eight premium seats. Individual tickets are available for Chamber members $50 per person or $85 per couple (two tickets) and will not be assigned seating (first come; first served). Non-members are welcome to attend; however, the price is $80 per person.

The reservation deadline is now Thursday, March 3. For more information, contact the chamber at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or visit www.rowanchamber.com