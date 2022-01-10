Only property damage after fire in assisted living facility’s storage building

SALISBURY — More than a dozen fire departments responded early Monday to a fire at an assisted living facility’s storage building.

No residents were displaced and there were no injuries, the South Salisbury Fire Department said.

A news release said firefighters arrived at about 4:30 a.m. Monday and saw smoke and fire coming from a structure at 2805 Old Concord Road. The building, which is owned by Alpha Concord Plantation, was vacant at the time. It sits next to the assisted living facility’s residential building and is used only for storage, said Rowan County Fire Marshal Deborah Horne.

The fire, which was extinguished and declared under control at 5:14 a.m., only resulted in property damage.

A total of 13 fire departments responded to the blaze in addition to Rowan County EMS and the Rowan County Rescue Squad.

Horne said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.