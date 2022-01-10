Blotter: Man charged for racing on Interstate 85

Matthew David Henderson, 27, of Salisbury was charged Friday with felony fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, speeding in competition, speeding in excess of 65 mph, reckless driving to endanger and driving while license revoked. Henderson allegedly reached 120 mph on I-85 while racing against another vehicle on the interstate.

In other arrest warrants:

• Brandon Peterson, 29, of Salisbury was charged with felony larceny on Sunday in connection to a September incident. Peterson allegedly stole a concrete power trowel from Sunbelt Rentals valued at about $2,000.

• Clyde Matthew Stanley, 42, of Statesville was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on a prison or jail premises on Friday. Stanley was allegedly found in possession of fentanyl while inside Rowan County Detention Center.

• Jessica Nicole Williams, 28, of Salisbury was charged Friday with felony second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor resisting a public officer. Williams allegedly kidnapped a woman and obstructed an officer investigating the incident.

• Tress Antonio Lilly, 31, of Albermarle was charged Friday with felony possession of a controlled substance on a prison or jail premises and possession of a schedule two controlled substance. Lilly was allegedly found in possession of fentanyl.

• Thomas Brian Bumgarner, 42, of Mocksville, was charged Friday with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Bumgarner was allegedly found in possession of both substances as well as plastic bags containing drugs and digital scales.