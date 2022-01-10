Area Sports Briefs: Huge rally by Catawba men

From staff reports

ANDERSON, S.C. – Down 17 at halftime, it wasn’t over for the Catawba men’s basketball team.

The Indians came all the way back and outscored Anderson 93-87 on Monday for a South Atlantic Conference victory.

Bernard Pelote had 27 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Indians (6-7, 5-6). Caleb Robinson scored 21.

Catawba shot 55.6 percent and won the boards decisively. Anderson (7-7, 4-6) lost despite 58-percent shooting and 30 points by Loyola Marymount transfer Parker Dortch.

Anderson outscored Catawba 29-13 over the last eight minutes of the first half to take a 58-41 lead at the break.

Catawba got back into it by opening the second half with a 16-4 run.

Myles Washington scored 16 for the Indians, and Peyton Gerald had 15.

Catawba hosts Carson-Newman on Wednesday night, following the women’s game.

Catawba 41 52 — 93

Anderson 58 29 — 87

CATAWBA — Pelote 27, C. Robinson 21, Washington 16, Gerald 15, Lamar 6, Huiett 5, K. Robinson 3.

ANDERSON — Dortch 30, Nottingham 13, M. Jenkins 12, Crosby 11, Burgett 8, Livingston 6, R. Jenkins 5, Carver 2.

Livingstone men

Monday’s scheduled game with Shaw could not be played due to CIAA COVID protocols.

Livingstone women

SALISBURY — Shaw’s women’s basketball team took a 74-63 CIAA win against Livingstone on Monday at New Trent Gym.

Makenzie Pollard scored 20 points for the visitors, who shot 51 percent.

Shaw didn’t make a 3-pointer, but outscored Livingstone 24-7 at the foul line.

Andresia Alexander led the Blue Bears with 13 points. Daijah Turner and Sh’Terra Ferrrell scored 12 each.

Livingstone shot 39.4 percent. Both teams made 23 turnovers.

Shaw 14 22 16 22 — 74

LC 15 14 17 17 — 63

SHAW — Pollard 20, Pillers 13, Rojas 10, London 9, Taylor 7, Jones 5, Sutton 4, Dillard 2, Beard 2.

LIVINGSTONE — Alexander 13, Turner 12, Ferrell 12, Lake 9, Papakonstantinou 6, Boyce 3, Griffith 2, Fulton 2, Carter 2, Onozie 2.

HS basketball

The Salisbury-West Rowan games scheduled for tonight have been postponed to Jan. 22.

•••

The North Rowan-Salisbury games at Salisbury were moved back from Friday night to Saturday afternoon.

•••

In the completion of a SPC boys game that was suspended by a power failure, Concord won 71-56 over Carson.

Johnakin Franklin and Kayin Thompson scored 25 each for the Spiders.

Local golf

Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton and Joseph Pinyan placed first in McCanless Couples play on Sunday.

Camden Snow and David & Azalee Huneycutt came in second.

Clarence Hobart had the longest putt.

Pinyan had closest to the pin.