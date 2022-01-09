Three people killed in eastern NC fire

Published 10:08 pm Sunday, January 9, 2022

By News Service Report

BELL ARTHUR (AP) — An early-morning fire at a mobile home in North Carolina has left three people dead.

Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris told WNCT-TV that the fire broke out early Sunday morning in a doublewide mobile home behind a house in Bell Arthur. He said two people escaped the fire, but three others died.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but it appears to have been electrical, Morris said. Officials said the structure is a total loss.

In a Facebook post, The Red Oak Fire Department asked for prayers for the family involved.

No additional information was released.

