Letter: Outrage is real

In response to a letter published Dec. 23, (“Letter misrepresents military situation”), my outrage is not manufactured. It is very real.

I am offended that a practice in place for over 20 years is now denied. And I’m in very good company. Rep. Ronny Jackson, a Republican from Texas, doctor to presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump and a U.S. Navy admiral said he was “disgusted … It just pisses me off to no end, to be honest with you. All they care about is their social agenda. And they legitimately say the United States is their big social experiment.”

Mr. Prunki is incorrect when he says Shields of Strength is prohibited from printing Bible verses on dog tags due to trademark policies by the Department of Defense. Research would have revealed to him that Shields of Strength has been licensed since the early 2000s. When Captain Russell Rippetoe, killed in Iraq in 2003, was buried at Arlington National Cemetery, President George W. Bush quoted Joshua 1:9 on the Captain’s dog tag. Clearly, there was no problem then with the practice. Nothing has changed since that time.

Mr. Prunkl correctly states I perceive this move as “anti-Bible.” Indeed I do. The legal action taken against Shields of Faith is another deliberate attempt by the Military Religious Freedom Foundation to remove God from the life of our military. This same group has filed legal actions for years to remove Nativity scenes and other religious connotations from military bases. Their fight against God is nothing new.

The very idea that God is not to be mentioned within our military is not based on historical fact. I wonder what the MRFF would have said about George Washington declaring days of prayer and fasting for his troops during the American Revolution?

Because a federal lawsuit has been filed, we will have our day in court. Attorney Michael Berry says, “There’s no legal reason for the military to discriminate against Shields of Strength.” He believes the DOD’s new decision is a violation of the free exercise clause, the Establishment Clause and the free speech clause of the Constitution.

President John Adams said, “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, … they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”

The facts of this matter speak for themselves. It would certainly be nice if others got their facts right before speaking things that just aren’t true.

— Renee C. Scheidt

Salisbury