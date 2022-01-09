Biz Roundup: James Taylor promoted to senior vice president for Carolina Farm Credit

Woodleaf’s James Taylor was recently promoted to the role of senior vice president — senior relationship manager for Carolina Farm Credit.

Carolina Farm Credit is a stockholder-owned cooperative providing financing to full and part-time farmers and agricultural-related businesses and also provides financing for the construction and purchase of homes in 54 counties through 29 branch offices.

Taylor has more than 40 years of experience with Carolina Farm Credit after starting as a loan officer in Statesville in 1981. Taylor moved to a Salisbury branch in 1982 and was promoted to branch manager of the Salisbury office in 1985. He served in that role for 21 years until he was elevated to vice president/senior relationship manager in 2007. In that role, Taylor led the organization’s new Rural American Bond Program. In 2015, Taylor took charge of Carolina Farm Credit’s EXPRESS and leasing programs. He added to his responsibilities again in 2020 when he became responsible for overseeing the Agri-Business Department.

Taylor holds a bachelor’s degree from Catawba College and graduated from the North Carolina Bankers School at Chapel Hill and the Agriculture Finance School at Georgia Southern.

Taylor participated in the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Rowan program and has been involved in the local business community. He was on the Rowan Economic Development Council Board of Directors for two terms and served as chair and treasurer.

Taylor lives in Woodleaf with his wife Kim and children Adam and Brooke. Taylor is a member of the Salisbury Lions Club, having twice served as president and is also a member and past president of the Woodleaf Civitan Club. Taylor is a deacon at Enon Baptist Church.

Chamber announces board chair and members of executive committee

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce has announced that Brad Walser of Walser Technology Group and Elaine Holden of the N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation will serve as chair and chair elect for the Chamber in 2020, respectively.

“The Chamber is honored to have such wonderful business volunteers in our leadership succession,” 2021 Chair of the Board Bob Honeycutt said in a news release.

Walser took over as chair of the board on Jan. 1. Holden will serve as chair in 2023. Honeycutt will pass the gavel to Walser at the Chamber’s 96th annual gala held on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. at West End Plaza. Annual awards will be presented at the event.

Other members of the Chamber’s 2022 executive committee include: Alan Burke, Alan Burke, CPA, treasurer; Dr. Andrew Smith, Rowan-Salisbury Schools, division chair-education & workforce development; Starling Johnson Kaklamanos, Johnson Concrete, division chair – membership; Terry Osborne, Rowan County ABC Board, division chair – business advocacy; Bob Honeycutt, F&M Bank, immediate past chair; and Elaine Spalding, president.

New board members are Bryson Boyd, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center; Dr. Anthony Davis, Livingstone College; Elia Gegorek, Gegorek & Associates/Minority Business Council; and, Donna Groce, Trinity Oaks.

Continuing Board members are: Sharon Baker, Integro Technologies; Alisha Byrd-Clark, Gemstones/Boyd Staffing; Bill Godley, Godley’s Garden Center; Dr. Eric Hake, Catawba College; Carmen Harper, Hood Theological Seminary; Elaine Holden, NCTM Foundation; Ken Ingle, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College; Daniel Matangira, Matangira Recycling; and Ellen Robertson, Fisher Realty. Ex-officio Board Members are: Rod Crider, Rowan EDC; James Meacham, Rowan TDA, Sada Troutman, Downtown Salisbury, Inc.; Kelly Baker, City of Salisbury; Valerie Steele, Airport/Rowan County; and Pete Teague, Past Chairs Council.

The Chamber is a not-for-profit business advocacy organization with over 800 member firms. Member benefits include business advocacy, community development, professional development, leadership training, discounts to members and networking events.

More information on becoming a member of the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce can be found at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com.

Wine About Winter gives participants an opportunity to taste wine while supporting downtown businesses

SALISBURY — Downtown Salisbury is preparing to host its annual wine tasting event, Wine About Winter, on Friday, Feb. 4.

Wine About Winter takes place throughout downtown in bars, restaurants, specialty shops and gives participants a chance to peruse businesses while trying new wines.

Tickets include a souvenir wine glass, wine bag, wristband, a tasting pass and more. Ticket holders are able to visit participating shops and restaurants to sip and sample a variety of more than 20 wines from around Rowan County and beyond. There are at least 19 businesses signed up to participate currently. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit downtownsalisburync.com.

Wine About Winter organizers are monitoring COVID-19 and working to ensure that the event will go on while still keeping people safe. Any changes and updates will be shared on social media, the Downtown Salisbury website and through email.

City of Kannapolis hosting fair housing seminar for landlords, property managers

KANNAPOLIS — The city will host a virtual fair housing seminar from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19 for landlords and property managers.

The event will be facilitated by Gene Troy, program manager for the North Carolina Human Relations Commission. Topics discussed will include:

• Landlord and tenant rights and responsibilities

• Types of housing discrimination

• Laws prohibiting housing discrimination

• Examples of violations and complaints.

For more information or to reserve a spot and receive the virtual link to the seminar, contact Sherry Gordon at 704-920-4332 or sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov.

North Carolina’s workplace injury and illness rate remains at historic low levels

The nonfatal workplace injury and illness rate for North Carolina’s private industry remained at a historic low for 2020 with a rate of 2.1 cases per 100 full time workers, according to figures released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

These data are estimates from the Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses (SOII) compiled by the BLS. The rate accounts for growth and contraction in total hours worked in industry, which is an important factor in a state like North Carolina that has experienced significant growth.

The 2020 rate represents a decline from the 2019 rate of 2.3 and is lower than the national rate of 2.7. North Carolina’s rate for private industry is the fourth lowest in the nation and the lowest among all state-plan states.

“I am pleased to see that the downward trend in workplace injuries and illnesses continued in 2020,” Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said in a news release. “Given the additional challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, employers and employees should be commended for their dedication to safety on the job. Businesses in this state have embraced a culture of safety, which is reflected in the fact that North Carolina’s injury and illness rate is the fourth lowest in the nation.”

The 2020 rate for North Carolina’s state and local government sector was 3 cases per 100 full-time employees. This represents a significant decline from the 2019 rate of 3.8 cases per 100 workers. Nationally, the rate was 3.9 for 2020. In North Carolina, the rate for private industry construction in 2020 was 2 cases per 100 full-time employees and the rate for private industry manufacturing was 2.5. These rates are statistically unchanged from 2019.

As a state-plan state, North Carolina’s Occupational Safety and Health Division focuses on hazardous industries, such as construction and manufacturing through its special emphasis programs.