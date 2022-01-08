High school basketball: West boys can’t keep pace with Vikings

Staff report

CONCORD — Central Cabarrus’ boys basketball stayed unbeaten on Friday.

West Rowan challenged the Vikings during a competitive first quarter, but the Vikings’ constant pressure on defense and persistent, high-percentage attack on offense tend to wear teams out.

Ranked No. 1 in 3A, Central (15-0, 5-0) pushed to a 41-26 halftime lead and pulled away for an emphatic 95-58 South Piedmont Conference victory.

West was outscored 54-32 in the second half.

William Givens was the bright spot for West. He made four 3-pointers and scored 20. Givens has scored 20 or more in three straight games.

Levon Jacobs, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, scored 10 for the Falcons (5-5, 3-2).

Chase Daniel scored 26 for the Vikings. Jaiden Thompson had 21, while Carson Daniel scored 15.

West hadn’t allowed more than 68 this season.

Concord beat Northwest Cabarrus on Friday and appears to be the second-best team in the league. Central beat Concord 80-50.

West 14 12 14 18 — 58

Central 18 23 29 25 — 95

WEST — Givens 20, Jacobs 10, Cowan 7, Noble 6, Connolly 4, Norman 4, Gill 3, Greene 2, Harrison 2.