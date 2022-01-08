High school basketball: Six straight for Salisbury boys

Staff report

LEXINGTON — Salisbury’s boys basketball team shut down a high-powered Lexington squad on Friday for its sixth straight victory.

Salisbury held Lexington to five points in the second quarter, built a 17-point halftime lead and took a 70-45 Central Carolina Conference win that was easier than expected.

Lexington (9-4, 2-1) had been averaging well over 60 points and came in with four players averaging double figures.

Jayden “Juke” Harris scored 24 to lead the Hornets (8-3, 3-0) and is averaging 23.3 points per game. The sophomore has scored at least 20 in each of the Hornets’ last six games.

Senior Cameron Stout had 17 points. Like Harris, he’s scored in double figures in every game this season.

Nick Hall added eight points. Eleven Hornets scored.

Javien Reid scored 20, while Maury Gilley had nine for the Yellow Jackets.

Salisbury is tied for first with Thomasville. Lexington and North Rowan have one league loss.

Salisbury 22 12 16 20 — 70

Lexington 12 5 10 18 — 45

SALISBURY — Harris 24, Stout 17, Hall 8, Antosek 4, Freeman 4, Geter 3, Woodruff 3, Walker 2, Chunn 2, H. Webb 2, Dalton 1,