High school basketball: Salisbury girls keep pushing

Staff report

LEXINGTON — It was business, as usual, for the Salisbury girls basketball team on Friday.

Everyone scored in an 80-25 romp at Lexington, as Salisbury took its 33rd straight conference game. The last loss in a Central Carolina Conference regular-season game for the Hornets was to a Lyrik Thorne-led Ledford team on Feb. 5, 2019.

Ranked second in the 2A, the Hornets (11-1, 3-0) weren’t seriously challenged. They led 51-17 at halftime, and starters sat down early in a running-clock romp.

Unfortunately for overmatched opponents, the second unit is pretty good.

Jaleiah Gibson returned after missing a game due to an allergic reaction.

Senior Rachel McCullough continued her steady push toward 1,000 career points and is at 963.

The scariest part of such a lopsided result is that Lexington (7-5, 2-1) has been beating people.

Junior Kyla Bryant led the Hornets with 18 points and is also headed toward 1,000. She’s at 826.

McCullough scored 14. Kiki Walker stayed hot with 12, and Jamecia Huntley also had 12. Icesis Nwafor and MaKayla Noble scored seven each.

SALISBURY — Bryant 18, McCullough 14, Huntley 12, Walker 12, Nwafor 7, Noble 7, Gibson 4, Morgan 2, Dalton 2, Arnold 2.