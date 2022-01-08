High school basketball: North boys pull away

Staff report

TYRO — West Davidson stayed in the game with North Rowan’s basketball team for a half, but the Cavaliers were able to pull away for a 68-43 victory.

North settled for a 28-20 lead at halftime in the Central Carolina Conference game, but outscored the Green Dragons 21-8 in the third quarter to break it open. Quashawn Carpenter and Amir Alexander made 3-pointers in the quarter.

Carpenter made four of North’s six 3-pointers and scored 19. Derrick Hanson had 12 points, while Naejone Whitney scored 11.

George Maxwell added eight, including six fourth-quarter free throws, while Alexander and Jericho Charleston had seven each for North (9-1, 3-1), which stayed in the thick of the conference race.

North was 14-for-26 at the foul line.

North has won four straight. The Cavaliers’ loss was at Thomasville.

Colson Priddy scored 12 to pace the Green Dragons (1-12, 0-3).

N. Rowan 13 15 21 19 — 68

W. Davidson 6 14 8 15 — 43

NORTH — Q. Carpenter 19, Hanson 12, Whitney 11, Maxwell 8, Alexander 7, Charleston 7, Blakeney 3, Morrow 1.