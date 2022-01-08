First United Church of Christ in Salisbury gives back

The invitations were sent. The church was ready — ready to celebrate participation in a ministry because of a foundation set up over 25 years ago.

It was started for First United Church of Christ to contribute financially to the many needs in Salisbury for many years to come. Foundation recipients were from a broad spectrum of social service agencies, educational institutions as well as 1st UCC.

In 1996, the church gave out a total of $3,000 worth of grants. Last year, the total was more than $150,000. A major gift was made to the foundation by the estate of one of 1st UCC’s longtime members, Juanita Lagg, which enables the foundation to be generous with its gifts.

Foundation Committee Chair Greg Alcorn introduced recipients and shared the intentions for the grants.

“I’ve never seen so many nonprofits in one place,” he said.

The gifts were offered during the time of offering. Rev. Carol Hallman started this section of worship with saying, “That it is thanks to the generosity of members and friends of the church that we can share in the support of so much mission in our community.”

In addition to the grants, many of 1st UCC’s members also give their time and talent to several of the agencies.

“We may not be the largest church in town, but we have one of the biggest hearts,” Rev. Hallman said.

Over 35 agencies were represented in the church during the recognition. Included were the Pedal Factory, Meals on Wheels, Center for Faith and the Arts, Rowan One Church One Child, Catawba College and Lancaster Seminary.

Nancy Beard of EveryAge said, “We look forward to this day every year.”

After the service, everyone was invited to join in a harvest festival where they enjoyed a chili cook-off and heard live music from the Webster Family.

Grant applications are available annually in June. Request for an application can be made via the 1stucc.org website.