College basketball: Catawba women find a way to win again on road
Published 7:13 pm Saturday, January 8, 2022
Staff report
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — For Catawba’s women’s basketball team, there were plenty of reasons to lose this one.
Long trip to the Tennessee mountains.
Limited practice time and practice numbers due to COVID procols.
A miserable second quarter in which Catawba committed nine fouls, while scoring four points.
Pretty awful 34-percent shooting for the game, including 6-for-23 from 3-point range.
Out-rebounded 50-37 while allowing a whopping 18 offensive boards.
Still, the Indians (12-1, 9-1) managed to win 58-48 at Tusculum on Saturday afternoon to stay in the thick of the South Atlantic Conference race.
Tusculum led 24-22 at halftime.
Down 32-26 late in the third quarter, Catawba put together an 11-0 run that swung the game.
Sara McIntosh led the Indians with 15 points. Lyrik Thorne made two 3-pointers and scored 12.
Deidre Cheremond had 13 points and 19 rebounds for the Pioneers (5-10, 3-8).
Catawba bounced back from a loss at Anderson on Wednesday.
Only three SAC women’s games could be played on Saturday.
Catawba’s teams are scheduled to play Carson-Newman at home on Wednesday.