College basketball: Bacot leads UNC past Virginia; Wolfpack not so lucky against Clemson

CHAPEL HILL — Armando Bacot had career highs of 29 points and 21 rebounds to lead North Carolina to a 74-58 win over Virginia on Saturday.

Bacot was 12-of-18 shooting and became only the second Tar Heel to collect 20 rebounds in the Dean E. Smith Center. Sean May did it three times. Bacot, who came into the game second in the nation with 10 double-doubles, posted his seventh in a row.

Brady Manek made five 3-pointers and added 19 points and five assists for the Tar Heels (11-4, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who remained perfect at home this season with eight wins while bouncing back from a 78-73 loss to Notre Dame on Wednesday. Caleb Love had 16 points with four 3-pointers and also had five assists.

Reece Beekman scored 13 points, Armaan Franklin 12 and Jayden Gardner 10 for the Cavaliers (9-6, 3-2), who were coming off ACC road victories over Syracuse and Clemson.

Two Bacot baskets and 3-pointers from Love and Manek put UNC up by double figures for good midway through the second half. A 10-0 run with Manek hitting two more 3-pointers gave the Tar Heels their largest lead — 25 points — with 3 1/2 minutes left.

UNC took the lead for good five minutes into the game on a Bacot bucket but only led by six, 31-25, at halftime.

The teams were close in shooting percentage but UNC was 11 of 25 from the arc while Virginia was 6 of 12. With Bacot leading the way, UNC won the boards 36-28.

UNC was still without Dawson Garcia, who has missed nearly three full games after suffering a concussion early in a win over Boston College last Sunday.

UNC has held opposing teams to 65 points or fewer in its last eight wins. Virginia came in 10th nationally in scoring defense at 57.7.

Virginia is host to Virginia Tech on Wednesday while UNC will be home against Georgia Tech next Saturday.

Clemson 70, NC State 65

RALEIGH— PJ Hall scored 20 points, Nick Honor made four free throws in the last 10 seconds and Clemson used a late surge to edge North Carolina State.

Al-Amir Dawes added 16 points and was in the middle of the game-winning run for the Tigers (10-5, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Dawes hit a jumper with 6:04 remaining to put Clemson up 57-53. Alex Hemenway made good on three free throws at 4:56 and Chase Hunter closed the 7-0 surge with a bucket with 31/2 minutes to play. The 62-54 lead was the largest of the game for the Tigers.

Dawes added a layup and a pair of free throws with 35 seconds left to help thwart the Dereon Seabron-led Wolfpack surge.

Sebron scored nine points in the last three minutes to lead North Carolina State (8-8, 1-4) with 27 points. He had 19 in the second half. Casey Morsell hit a 3-pointer with a second left to make it 68-65 but Honor came through.

Thomas Allen, who finished with 10 points, Sebron and Jericole Hellems hit 3-pointers to open the game as N.C. State took a 9-0 lead. Clemson used a 10-0 run to go up 23-16 but a Hayes triple at the buzzer had the Wolfpack within 30-28 at the break.

Sebron’s 3 and two Hellems free throws put N.C. State on top in the first minute of the second half. Hall scored four points as Clemson answered with eight straight. Three times the Wolfpack pulled even, the last with 9:09 to play as Cam Hayes made two free throws to make it 49-all.

Hall responded with a pair of dunks and Clemson stayed on top.

The Tigers shot 49% (28 of 57) but had just three 3s while N.C. State, which shot 32% (19 of 60) and went 9 of 28 from 3-point range. The Wolfpack were also a plus-13 at the free-throw line until Clemson made six in the final minute.

Both teams are on the road on Wednesday; Clemson at Notre Dame, N.C. State at Louisville.

Temple 78, East Carolina 75

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Dunn hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Temple to victory over East Carolina.

Dunn finished with a career-high 33 points to lead the Owls.

Nick Jourdain had 16 points for Temple (9-6, 2-2 American Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Williams added 10 points, six assists and three blocks. Jahlil White had six rebounds.

Alanzo Frink had 15 points for the Pirates (10-4, 1-1). Tremont Robinson-White added 14 points. Vance Jackson had 12 points.

Tristen Newton, whose 19.0 points per game heading into the contest led the Pirates, had only 8 points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Gardner-Webb 78, Hampton 69

BOILING SPRINGS — Anthony Selden had a career-high 20 points as Gardner-Webb topped Hampton.

Lance Terry had 16 points for Gardner-Webb (8-7, 2-0 Big South Conference), which won its fourth straight game. D’Maurian Williams added 11 points. Kareem Reid had nine rebounds.

Russell Dean had 27 points for the Pirates (4-8, 0-1). Najee Garvin added 20 points and five assists. DeAngelo Epps had 13 points.

UNC Greensboro 72, VMI 56

LEXINGTON, Va. — Kobe Langley posted 18 points and six rebounds as UNC Greensboro beat VMI in Southern Conference play.

Kaleb Hunter had 15 points for the Spartans (9-5, 1-1). De’Monte Buckingham added 12 points and nine rebounds, while Bas Leyte scored 11.

Jake Stephens had 22 points and three assists for the Keydets (9-7, 2-2). Kamdyn Curfman added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

