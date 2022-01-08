Blotter: Bullet holes found at apartments off of Statesville Boulevard

SALISBURY — Police found multiple bullet holes Thursday in a unit at Laurel Pointe Apartments off of Statesville Boulevard.

No injuries were reported. Multiple shell casings were recovered.

Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department said the bullets were fired between 12:40 a.m. and 11:29 a.m. on Thursday.

No other information was released.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A hit-and-run was reported Thursday near the intersection of Brenner Avenue and Statesville Boulevard.

• Insulation was taken Thursday from an open building at a construction site in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• Taco Bell on Thursday reported vandalism in the 600 block of East Innes Street.

• Ulta reported a larceny Thursday where $2,815 in items were stolen from the store in the 1400 block of Klumac Road.

• Calvin George Kozial, 20, was charged Tuesday with vandalism in the 300 block of North Park Drive in Salisbury.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A person overdosed Wednesday in the 1100 block of Competition Drive in Salisbury.

• Broadlinx Telecom on Wednesday reported a stolen trailer in the 1200 block of St. Stephens Church Road in Gold Hill. The total estimated value was $8,500.

• A stolen trailer was recovered Wednesday in the 6900 block of Goldfish Road in Kannapolis after being reported stolen in Cabarrus County.

• A man on Wednesday reported the larceny of a firearm from a vehicle in the 300 block of Richfield Road in Richfield.

• A woman reported a stolen catalytic converter Wednesday in the 100 block of Wankel Drive in Kannapolis.

• A man on Wednesday reported a stolen motor vehicle in the 2300 block of Organ Church Road in Rockwell.

• Matthew Wesley Miller, 28, was charged Wednesday with felony larceny in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Michael Anthony Curzi, 23, was charged Wednesday with possession of a dangerous weapon in prison.

• John Dillon Webb, 30, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance on Depot Road in Woodleaf.