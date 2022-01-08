Ann Farabee column: The beggar

By Ann Farabee

Another day. Just like yesterday. And the day before. Going out to beg for money. He had found a pretty good spot to beg, and he returned there each day. Actually, he was carried there each day, because he had been lame since birth.

His location for begging had probably been given some thought. It was at the temple — and the gate where he laid each day was named Beautiful.

The lame beggar’s expectations would have been no different on this day than on any other day. Sometimes a few people heading into the temple to pray may toss a coin or two his direction, but he also had days when no one seemed to even notice him.

But on this day — he got a whole lot more than the financial help he had hoped for!

Next, in this account from Acts 3:1-11, Peter and John walked up, and even though Beautiful Gate — their intended location — was right in front of them, they stopped. Peter fastened his eyes on the beggar, and said, “Look on us.”

Powerful words. That is when the beggar probably sensed something was going to be different about this day, as he humbly looked up, preparing to hear their words. He paid attention. He listened with expectation.

For Peter and John saw not what the beggar was at that moment, but who the beggar was… Peter then spoke, “Silver and gold have I none, but such as I have, give I thee: In the name of Jesus, rise up and walk.”

What a beautiful prayer said at Beautiful Gate! He reached out to the beggar — oh did he reach out! He lifted him up! The beggar’s feet and ankle bones began to receive strength, so of course, he leaped up, stood and walked. He could have run home right then, but instead he chose to enter the temple — walking and leaping and praising God!

Walking! Leaping! Praising God!

The people took notice! They knew him — they knew exactly who he was — the lame man who came daily to the gate. The one who was hoping for a few coins… but on this day had received so much more!

In the name of Jesus — he had been healed!

The people were filled with wonder and amazement. When they saw it, they ran to Solomon’s porch to hear Peter speak about believing and receiving Jesus as their Lord.

A beggar.

At Beautiful.

Blessed beyond belief.

A lame man.

No longer a lame man.

Need healing?

The lame beggar came every day to the temple.

And…one day was the day he was healed.

For with God — nothing shall be impossible.

Nothing means nothing.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.