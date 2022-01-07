Salisbury Police: Money stolen, gun fired during convenience store robbery

SALISBURY — Police say a man stole a large sum of money Wednesday when robbing a convenience store in the 400 block of Park Avenue at gunpoint.

Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department said a man entered Spee-dee Mart around 6:11 p.m. Thursday dressed in all black and wearing brown boots.

The man, who police haven’t identified, waited for a customers to leave the store, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The unidentified man fired his gun during the robbery, but there were no injuries, DeSantis said.

The total amount of money stolen in the incident wasn’t released. Police also didn’t release a description of a getaway vehicle or security camera footage of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org