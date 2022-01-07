High school basketball: West girls bounce back on road

Staff report

CONCORD — West Rowan’s girls basketball team ended a two-game losing streak in a big way, blowing out Central Cabarrus 73-43 on Friday.

Sophomores De’Mya Phifer and Lauren Arnold had huge games for the Falcons and combined for 48 points.

“After Tuesday’s disappointment (a 66-54 loss at Lake Norman Charter), it was important for us to bounce back and play good team ball with lots of energy,” West head coach Ashley Poole said. “We were much better on the defensive end tonight.”

West’s win knocked Central Cabarrus (7-7, 3-2) out of a tie for first in the South Piedmont Conference. West (7-4, 3-2), Central and Lake Norman Charter are tied for third behind Northwest Cabarrus and Carson.

After a close first quarter, the Falcons took control with a 24-point second quarter. Phifer poured in 14 of her career-high 26 points in the quarter.

The Falcons were on top 35-16 at the break.

West put the game away with a 26-point third quarter.

Arnold had the hot hand in the third quarter and finished with 22. Mya Edwards (10) and Emma Clarke (9) also scored well for the Falcons.

Kyra Lewis scored 13 to lead the Vikings.

West is scheduled to play at Salisbury on Tuesday.

West 11 24 26 12 — 73

Central 8 8 16 11 — 43

WEST — Phifer 26, Arnold 22, Edwards 10, Clarke 9, Cuthbertson 3, Arnsten 2, Durham 1.