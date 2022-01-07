High school basketball: South girls struggle at Lake Norman Charter

Staff report

HUNTERSVILLE — Bethany Rymer scored a career-high 29 points for South Rowan on Friday.

That was the extent of the good news.

Bad news, on the other hand, was widespread in a 77-41 loss.

The Raiders came into the South Piedmont Conference contest at Lake Norman Charter with four wins in their previous five games, but they were never in this one.

Lake Norman Charter (7-2, 3-2) held South (6-7, 2-3) without a field goal in the first quarter and took a 16-4 lead.

It was 34-9 by halftime.

“We played lackadaisical and couldn’t get anything going,” South head coach Alex Allen. “We got frustrated very quickly and couldn’t get out of that mindset in time.”

Rymer, who is averaging 19 per game as a senior, got 17 of her points in the fourth quarter to make it respectable.

Marissa Sorvillo scored 31 for the Knights. Jade Taylor had 18, while Brooklin Leak scored 13.

South is scheduled to play at East Rowan next Friday.

South 4 5 10 22 — 41

LNC 16 18 24 19 — 77

SOUTH — Rymer 29, Dextraze 4, Cherry 4, Chabala 2, Elliot 2,