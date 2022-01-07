High school basketball: Road win for North girls

Staff report

TYRO — North Rowan’s girls basketball team stayed undefeated in the Central Carolina Conference with a 50-36 win at West Davidson on Friday.

This was the closest league game for North (9-3, 4-0) so far, but the Cavaliers, who play with a roster of seven, were able to stay on top of the 1A/2A league.

Hannah Wilkerson, Bailee Goodlett and Brittany Ellis scored 15 each for the Cavaliers.

Wilkerson had four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Ellis had eight rebounds. Goodlett had five steals and three assists.

Chloee Stoner had four points and five rebounds. Dasia Elder also got in the scorebook.

Goodlett is averaging 20.1 points per game. Wilkerson averages 16.8, while Ellis averages 13.2.

Wilkerson is closing in on 1,300 career points and is the No. 5 scorer in school history.

Salisbury routed Lexington on Friday to hand the Yellow Jackets their first league loss. Salisbury is 3-0 in the conference.

West Davidson is 1-10 overall and 0-2 in the CCC.

NORTH — Wilkerson 15, Bailee Goodlett 15, Ellis 15, Stoner 4, Elder 1.