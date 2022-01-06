Letter: Stand up for democracy

On Jan. 6, 2021, a coup was attempted at the U. S. Capitol. The Capitol police were not prepared. Why? Until that dreadful day, we believed in the “American way.” We were proud of our system of voting. Candidates would not, even before campaigns were concluded, openly declare them “rigged.” We believed in our elections and those willing Americans who conducted them.

History will record that one person is responsible for American citizens losing faith in our electoral system. He claimed our system “rigged,” and “dishonest” even before elections were held. Over 60 courts have thrown out his claim of a stolen election.

No other president would undermine the very system which has kept us the “shining light” of freedom and democracy for over 200 years, and not until an obdurate occupant of the White House more concerned with “winning” than obeying the constitution created distrust. Our trusting innocence has been shattered. The ex-president’s refusal to believe in a fair and legal election and the sharing of this belief led directly to the insurrection. Not only should we be ashamed and disappointed in his refusal to accept the truth but, also in the “sheep-like” inaction of those around him who knew better.

Thanks to Dan Quayle and Mike Pence we, again, have been given the opportunity to believe in American democracy and the Constitution.

— Genevieve Martin

Salisbury