I don’t know whose light bulb idea it was putting the drop boxes next to the building at the China Grove Post Office, but it sure was stupid. They were where they for a reason.

If I have to get out of the car, which I can’t, and walk to the boxes, I may as well come on in.

I am an amputee. So, I will just go to another post office that thinks about the disabled.

— Pennie Lee

China Grove