Letter: Library making progress on digitizing

Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 6, 2022

By Post Letters

In response to a request for past Salisbury Posts to be digitized published Tuesday, (“Post should put archives online for readers”), I think the Rowan County Library is slowly making progress doing just that.

However, it is currently possible to go to the library in Lexington or Denton and see for free, with a search function, many of the articles that have appeared in the Salisbury Post since 1998. They are text only.

— Eddie Pepper

Misenheimer

 

Editor’s note: Some digitized editions of the Post are also available through the Rowan Public Library.

