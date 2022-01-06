High school basketball: Bryant scores 20 in easy Salisbury win

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — For many years, East Davidson was tall and fundamental and shot the lights out and was Salisbury’s fiercest rival in girls basketball.

There probably were years when they were the two best teams in the state in 2A. Those were battles to the wire, frequently three times a year and sometimes four times.

The Golden Eagles won CCC championships in 2009, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

In 2007 and 2008, East Davidson shared the CCC crown with powerful Salisbury teams, and in 2008, East Davidson won the 2A state title.

But times change. Talent cycles.

The glory days for East Davidson’s program ended with a solid 18-7 team in 2018-19.

East Davidson has won one game, while losing 50, during the last three seasons.

Salisbury, which has won the last three CCC championships, has been on a roll for a while and the end isn’t in sight.

The Hornets (10-1, 2-0) led 47-4 at halftime and battered East Davidson 77-11 on Wednesday.

That score came as no surprise, but it still brought some sadness for those who remember what the rivalry once was.

Kyla Bryant scored 20 for the Hornets and added five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Rachel McCullough scored 16 points. She made three 3-pointers while raising her career points total to 949.

Kiki Walker also made three 3s and scored a season-high 13.

MaKayla Noble had six points, six rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

Jamecia Huntley had nine points, nine steals and six rebounds.

Jaleiah Gibson missed the game after suffering an allergic reaction, but she’s not expected to miss Friday’s game at Lexington.

SALISBURY SCORING — Bryant 20, McCullough 16, Walker 13, Huntley 9, Arnold 6, Noble 6, Nwafor 4, Dalton 4.