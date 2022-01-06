College basketball: LC men get CIAA victory

Staff report

SALISBURY — Livingstone’s men’s basketball team prevailed with defense in Thursday’s CIAA game played at New Trent Gym.

The Blue Bears held Elizabeth City State to 35.6-percent shooting, blocked six shots and won the turnover battle to take a 64-58 decision.

Playing for the first time since Dec. 14, Livingstone (4-3, 1-1) survived 13-for-28 foul shooting and won despite making only three 3-pointers.

Livingstone used its depth — 10 Blue Bears scored — and shot a respectable 43.6 percent from the field.

Cameron Carpenter led a balanced offense with 15 points for the Blue Bears. Deshone Hicks scored 14, while Malik Smith had 12.

Navar Elmore was held to nine points, but had team highs of 11 rebounds and four blocks.

The Vikings (9-5, 2-2) put three in double figures, led by Zaccheus Hicks with 12 points. Brandon Beloti scored 11. Jayden Beloti had 10.

Livingstone is scheduled to play at home at 4 p.m. on Saturday against Virginia State.

Livingstone’s women were unable to play on Thursday.

Livingstone announced a change in fan participation protocols.

All fans must provide a COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a negative test result within 72 hours in order to attend basketball games. Once admitted, fans must properly wear their mask.

Those who refuse to wear their mask will be asked to leave the facility. The polices are designed to help protect student-athletes, fans, coaches and staff.

Elizabeth City State 33 25 — 58

Livingstone 37 27 — 64

LIVINGSTONE — Carpenter 15, Hicks 14, Smith 12, Elmore 9, Maddox 4, Temple 2, Parker 2, Anonside 2, McRae 2, Knight 2.

