High school basketball: West girls miss opportunity

HUNTERSVILLE — West Rowan’s girls had a chance to move into a tie for first place in on Tuesday, but the Falcons came up short at Lake Norman Charter.

West allowed 26 points in the third quarter of the South Piedmont Conference contest and lost 66-54.

“They’re not bad, not at all, but the biggest thing tonight was us not playing very well,” West head coach Ashley Poole said. “We got in foul trouble and foul trouble got to us.”

Lauren Arnold kept West in the game in the first half. The Falcons were down 23-20 at the break despite getting only two points from leading scorer De’Mya Phifer.

Phifer got rolling in the third quarter, but Arnold fouled out. West never had both of its big scorers going at the same time.

Phifer, a sophomore point guard, had an amazing second half, scoring 23 of her career-high 25 after the break.

Arnold finished with 10. Makaylah Tenor and Dede Cuthbertson scored six each.

Ordinarily that would’ve been enough to pull out a win, but West (6-4, 2-2) allowed more points than it has in any game this season.

Lake Norman Charter, which has lost to Carson and Central Cabarrus, enjoyed its biggest offensive outburst of the season.

Marissa Sorvillo, a senior, who averages 16, poured in 26 to lead the Knights (6-2, 2-2). Brooklin Leak scored 14, while Jade Taylor had 13.

West plays at Central Cabarrus on Friday.

W. Rowan 13 7 19 15 — 54

LN Charter 9 14 26 17 — 66

WEST — Phifer 25, Arnold 10, Tenor 6, Cuthbertson 6, Edwards 3, Durham 2, Clarke 2.

LN CHARTER — Sorvillo 26, Leak 14, Taylor 13, Kilpatrick 7, Turner 2, Augier 2, Zelando 2,