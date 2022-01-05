High school basketball: Tough road win for West boys

Staff report

HUNTERSVILLE — Athan Gill scored a season-high 22 points and William Givens made key shots, as West Rowan’s boys pulled out a 54-52 victory at Lake Norman Charter.

The win kept the Falcons (5-4, 3-1) even in the loss column with Concord and one game back of SPC co-leaders Central Cabarrus and Northwest Cabarrus.

It was a tight game throughout. Givens made two 3-pointers in the first quarter, but the Knights took an 18-14 lead.

The Falcons trailed 30-24 at halftime.

West made a charge by holding Lake Norman Charter to seven points in the third quarter. Gill had seven in the quarter, as West cut its deficit to 37-35.

Givens made a 3-pointer to put West ahead 43-41 with 4:30 left, and the Falcons were able to keep the lead.

Givens made five 3-pointers, while Gill made three.

Givens scored in double figures for the ninth straight game.

Lake Norman Charter (5-5, 2-2) got 13 points from Isaiah Martino. Charlie Fox and Koy Burnette scored 11 each.

West goes to Central Cabarrus on Friday. Central, ranked No. 1 in 3A, beat East Rowan 88-40 on Tuesday.

W. Rowan 1 4 10 11 19 — 54

LN Charter 18 12 7 15 — 52

WEST — Gill 22, Givens 15, Cowan 5, Noble 4, Norman 2, Williams-Simpson 2, Robinson 2, Jacobs 2.

LNC — Martino 13, Fox 11, Burnette 11, Carswell 6, Lester 6, Lowe 3, Lay 2.