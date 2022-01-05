High school basketball: South girls win easily

Madilyn Cherry shoots against NW Cabarrus.

Submitted photo.

Staff report

CONCORD — South Rowan’s girls basketball team rolled at Concord, as expected, on Tuesday.

The Raiders’ 55-21 South Piedmont Conference victory was decided after a one-sided first quarter that ended with South on top 25-2.

Concord is 0-9 and 0-4 in the SPC.

Ten Raiders scored in the game.

Bethany Rymer led with 18 points. Kynlee Dextraze and Hannah Atwell scored eight each. Atwell made two early 3-pointers.

The most significant development was South (6-6, 2-2) reaching the .500 mark for the first time during Alex Allen’s three-year coaching tenure.

South won six games in her first two seasons, but now has matched that total in about half a season.

South has won four of its last five outings.

Rymer is the single biggest difference-maker. She didn’t play last season, but is averaging 18.2 points as a senior. She’s scored 218 points in 12 games this season and has 806 for her career.

South also has benefited from the addition of freshmen Atwell and Dextraze and improvement from the returning members of the roster.

South’s game at Lake Norman Charter has suddenly become a reasonably big one on Friday, a game between two teams hoping to contend in a league where everyone has at least one loss.

Lake Norman Charter had a big home win against West Rowan on Tuesday.

South 25 8 11 11 — 55

Concord 2 5 6 8 — 21

SOUTH — Rymer 18, Dextraze 8, Atwell 8, Chabala 6, Cherry 4, Bruce 4, Childers 3, Everett 2, Elliot 2.