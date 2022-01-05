High school basketball roundup: East, South boys lose on road, other scores

Staff report

CONCORD — East Rowan’s boys basketball team had an encouraging start against Central Cabarrus, but optism quickly faded under the Vikings’ relentless fullcourt pressure and hyper ball movement.

Ranked No. 1 in 3, Central (14-0, 4-0) beat the Mustangs 88-40.

East played well early, but was still down 26-14 after a quarter.

“Good first quarter, but after that, it got away from us,” East coach Andrew Porter said.

Tee Harris led the Mustangs (3-8, 0-4) with 13 points. Dylan Valley scored 10.

EAST SCORING — Harris 13, Valley 10, Wemboula 4, Sprinkle 3, Haynes 2, Usher 2, Ellis 2, Clement 2, Dale 2.

•••

CONCORD — South Rowan’s boys got down 55-19 at halftime and lost at Concord 72-39.

Concord is 10-2 and 2-1 and leads at Carson in a game that is still to be completed.

South is 0-12 and 0-4 in the conference.

“Gabe Pozyck played well and shot well,” South head coach Daniel Blevins said. “We just turned it over too much. We couldn’t adjust to their speed.”

Scoring totals weren’t available on Tuesday night.

• Jadyiah Peoples scored 22 points as the Lexington girls beat West Davidson 48-25 in Central Carolina Conference action.

• Jade Clowney scored 23 to lead West Cabarrus’ girls to a 63-39 win against A.L. Brown in the Greater Metro Conference.

• The West Cabarrus boys topped the Wonders 59-45.

• Mount Tabor’s boys beat Davie 52-45. Zymere Hudson scored 14 for the War Eagles, while Zaharee Maddox had 10.

• Davie’s girls won 53-48 against Mount Tabor. Kenadi Gentry had 13 points and seven steals.