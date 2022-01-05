High school basketball: North teams get road sweep

Published 9:52 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022

By Mike London

Staff report

DENTON — For the first time in this century, North Rowan’s girls basketball team had three 20-point scorers on Wednesday.

Senior Hannah Wilkerson (23 points), sophomore Bailee Goodlett (23) and sophomore Brittany Ellis (20) all had hot hands in a 76-44 Central Carolina Conference romp at South Davidson.

“The girls did  good job of sharing the ball and getting out in transition offense,” North head coach Anthia Smith said. “It makes a difference when we are getting stops and scores. Everyone got good looks, but we still need to finish better around the basket.”

Wilkerson added six rebounds, four steals and four assists. Goodlett had five steals and four assists. Ellis had eight rebounds and three steals.

Chloee Stoner had five points and four rebounds. Bloom Goodlett had seven rebounds.

North (8-3, 3-0) stayed at the top of the CCC. Salisbury and Lexington are 2-0 in the league.

NORTH SCORING — Wilkerson 23, Bailee Goodlett 23, Ellis 20, Stoner 5, Elder 2, Bloom Goodlett 2, Stockton 1.

•••

North Rowan’s boys took a 74-62 CCC win at South Davidson, although the Wildcats made it a game.

The Cavaliers (8-1, 2-1) got 13 points from Naejon Whitney and 11 from Jericho Charleston, who was making his varsity debut.

Hayden Smith pumped in 30 for the Wildcats (4-8, 0-3).

N. Rowan     19    21   12   22   — 74

S. Davidson  13   17   12   20   — 62

NORTH — Whitney 13, Charleston 11, Alexander 9, Hanson 8, Q. Carpenter 7, McArthur 6, Hailey 6, D. Carpenter 6, O’Kelly 4, Morrow 4.

SD — Smith 30, Shively 10, Delattre 10, Davis 8, Wood 2, Allen 2.

