High school basketball: Harris scores 30 in Salisbury romp

THOMASVILLE — Sophomore Jayden “Juke” Harris scored a career-high 30 points as Salisbury’s boys basketball team crushed winless East Davidson 75-20 on Wednesday in Central Carolina Conference action.

Harris had 21 before halftime for the Hornets (7-3, 2-0).

Cameron Stout added 11 points in the romp.

Salisbury plays at Lexington on Friday.

SHS — Harris 30, Stout 11, Antosek 6, Brown 4, Woodruff 4, Hall 4, Geter 3, W. Webb 3, Neal 3, Brandon 2, Freeman 2, H. Webb 1.