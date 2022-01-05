Granite Quarry police identify man struck, killed by vehicle

Published 12:07 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022

By Staff Report

GRANITE QUARRY — Police say a 39-year-old man was killed on Dec. 26 when he was struck by a car on Byrd Road.

Timothy B. Seamon, whose last known address was in Mocksville, was struck and killed around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 26 in the 900 block of Byrd Road in Granite Quarry. He was found lying on the shoulder of the roadway, with the vehicle’s driver performing CPR. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department wasn’t able to identify Seamon immediately after the accident and asked for the public’s help, providing a physical description and saying he may have been jogging prior to the incident. He was wearing black jogging pants, black shoes and no shirt.

