College basketball: First loss for Catawba women

Staff report

ANDERSON, S.C. — Catawba’s 17th-ranked women’s basketball team suffered its first defeat on Wednesday.

The Indians (11-1, 8-1) made a miraculous comeback at Anderson, but couldn’t quite finish the job and lost 85-81 to the Trojans at the Abney Center.

It was the first post-Christmas action for the Indians.

They had a number of COVID positives over the holidays, but had their normal starting lineup for the game.

Down 73-59 in the South Atlantic Conference game with 9:42 left to play, Catawba went on a furious 14-0 run and tied the game on a Janiya Downs layup with 5:09 remaining.

Brittney Stafford made a 3-pointer for Anderson to put the Trojans back on top, and they were able to hang on. Stafford also made the clinching free throws with six seconds left.

Both teams got off to a blistering start. Anderson led 34-30 after a quarter and was up 54-48 at halftime.

Shameka McNeill scored 30 for the Trojans (8-6, 8-2).

Anderson shot 60 percent well into the third quarter and finished the game at 50.8 percent.

Catawba made 18 of 19 free throws.

Sara McIntosh led the Indians with 19 points. Lyrik Thorne scored 17 and went 8-for-8 at the foul line. Downs scored 14, while Taisha DeShazo had 10.

Turnovers and rebounds were almost even.

The difference was at the 3-point line. The Trojans were 8-for-22 from 3, while Catawba was 3-for-18.

Salisbury grad Bryanna Troutman had 18 points and six rebounds for Wingate (12-1, 10-0) in a 66-62 win over Tusculum on Wednesday.

Catawba 30 18 11 22 — 81

Anderson 34 20 17 14 — 85

CATAWBA — McIntosh 19, Thorne 17, Downs 14, DeShazo 10, Stanback 7, Ford 6, Wampler 6, Roberts 2.

ANDERSON — McNeill 30, Stafford 26, Bailey 18, Wilson 5, Rowland 2, Radzicka 2, Marios 2.

Men’s basketball

Longwood 109, Pfeiffer 69

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins scored 21 points as Longwood romped past Pfeiffer.

Wilkins shot 8 for 10 from the field.

Zac Watson had 16 points for Longwood (8-5). Taylan Rowe and Jerome Savoy each had 22 points for the Falcons.