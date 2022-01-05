Bostian Heights fire protection rating will improve in May

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey has announced a rating improvement for the Bostian Heights Fire District.

Currently rated a Class No. 5, business and residences in the district will have a No. 3 fire protection rating starting in May.

The rating system ranges from No. 1 (highest) to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state), with most rural departments falling into the 9S category. While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating does suggest that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district. Higher ratings can also significantly lower homeowners insurance rates in that fire district.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief Zimmerman for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” Causey said. “The citizens in the town of these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”

State law requires the Office of State Fire Marshal officials to inspect departments serving districts of 100,000 people or less, which makes up all but 12 of the state’s fire districts.