Letter: Post should put archives online for readers

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 4, 2022

By Post Letters

I remember a few years ago, way back when, the Salisbury Post had an archives website which was accessed by readers looking for older articles from the early 2000s to see what was happening, from the widening of Interstate 85 through Rowan County, the transformation of Kannapolis from textile to biotech town and the Erica Parsons missing persons case that attracted national attention.

Since the Post’s archives website was shut down years ago, where can we even find archived stories from the 2000s? To the Salisbury Post, here are my suggestions: y’all should reopen the archives website, have all your past newspaper editions from the 1960s to 2010 digitized on Newspapers.com or do both.

That is all I ask. Thanks, and have a happy New Year.

— Raul Alvarado-Sanchez

China Grove

