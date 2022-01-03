Storm brings burst of snow, more than 4,000 power outages to Rowan County

SALISBURY — Recent unseasonably warm weather turned into cold, wet rain, gusty winds and snow on Monday.

The rain and wind left more than 4,000 Duke Energy customers without power into the afternoon. Some of the largest swaths of outages were in the Gold Hill area and along North Main Street in Salisbury. In both areas, Duke Energy said more than 600 people were without power Monday afternoon.

The town of Landis, which operates a separate electricity system, experienced outages, too.

Data from Rowan County Emergency Services showed 76 tree down calls before noon on Monday. While some brought down power lines, others blocked roads. Emergency Services Chief Allen Cress said there were no reports of major storm damage.

Around mid-morning, cold rain turned into heavy, wet flakes of snow. Where decorations were up, the brief burst of winter precipitation created scenes of a white Christmas several days late. But temperatures were too warm for the snow to accumulate.

After the Salisbury area saw highs in the 60s and 70s to end 2021, the National Weather Service says temperatures will peak in the low 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. The next chance for precipitation is on Thursday night.