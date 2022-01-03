Girl found safe in South Carolina after going missing on Christmas morning

Published 2:42 pm Monday, January 3, 2022

By Staff Report

Mailyn Caballero

SALISBURY — A missing Rowan County girl was found safe in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Mailyn Caballero was reported missing by her father, who last saw her around 1:30 a.m. on Christmas morning when they went to bed. When she was reported missing, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said she may have left with an unknown person that she met on social media.

On Monday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said detectives identified a 15-year-old boy as the person she left with. The boy and his siblings are from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and they came to pick up Caballero without her family’s knowledge or permission, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation is still ongoing and charges are expected.

