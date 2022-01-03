Area Sports Briefs: Troutman’s double-double keeps Wingate undefeated in SAC

From staff reports

Bryanna Troutman (Salisbury) had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Wingate’s women’s basketball team won at UVA Wise 63-61 on Sunday to stay undefeated in the South Atlantic Conference.

Troutman was named SAC Player of the Week for the second time this season for the Bulldogs (11-1, 9-0).

Troutman ranks fourth in the SAC in scoring with 17 points per game on 52.8 percent shooting. She’s ninth in rebounding with 7.6 per game.

•••

Catawba’s women (11-0, 8-0) are also undefeated and are scheduled to return to action Wednesday at Anderson.

Catawba plays at Wingate on Feb. 7 and hosts the Bulldogs on Feb. 23.

HS wrestling

In the R.J. Reynolds Invitational, West Rowan’s Bryan Taylor won the championship at 138 pounds. Lee Vaughters won at 145. Christian Hercules won the heavyweight division.

Jathon Roby (113) and Jacob Perry (126) placed second. Kevin O’Brien (120) placed third. Mark Truman (106), Connor Misenheimer (132) and Braxton Badger (170) took fourth.

HS basketball

Former North Rowan standout Brandon White is playing for Kanye West’s Donda Academy, a private school in Californina.

The 6-foot-10 shot-blocker reclassified to the Class of 2023 and is rated as a 4-star prospect.

Local golf

The weather was iffy, but the McCanless Couples diehards showed up to play on Sunday.

Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton and Joe Pinyan took first place.

Clarence Hobart and David & Azalee Huneycutt placed second.

Clifton was closest to the pin, while Clement had longest putt.

College basketball

Will Leckonby (Salisbury) made a 3-pointer for Guilford in a 95-60 romp against Pfeiffer. He’s made a 3-pointer in his last five games.

•••

Bryson Childress (North Stanly) made four 3-pointers in High Point’s 81-68 loss at Michigan State.

Childress is 11-for-28 on 3-pointers this season to account for 33 of the 35 points he’s scored.

Overseas basketball

Keshun Sherrill (West Rowan) is averaging 23.3 points, 4.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds in Turkey.

Sherrill had a 37-point game in December.

•••

K.J. Sherrill (West Rowan) is averaging 21.0 points and 12.1 rebounds in Germany.

NFL

Javon Hargrave (North Rowan) has been credited with 63 tackles for the Philadelphia Eagles this season, including five against Washington on Sunday.

He has 7.5 sacks.