High school sports: No home games this week

Staff report

In the aftermath of the Christmas tournament shootings, Rowan County schools won’t be hosting any sporting events this week.

It’s certainly possible that the ban on home events for the winter sports of basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track will extend past this week, as revised safety measures are implemented.

Scheduled home games for this week will either be played on the road or postponed.

There’s a full schedule of South Piedmont Conference basketball games set for Tuesday — East Rowan at Central Cabarrus; West Rowan at Lake Norman Charter; Carson at Northwest Cabarrus, and South Rowan at Concord. All those games already were scheduled to be played on the road.

West Rowan was scheduled to host Central Cabarrus on Friday, but those games will now be played at Central.

South Rowan is still scheduled to play at Lake Norman Charter on Friday.

The East Rowan at Carson games scheduled for Friday will be postponed.

Salisbury already was scheduled to be on the road in the Central Carolina Conference this week — at East Davidson on Wednesday and at Lexington for big matchups on Friday.

North Rowan was schedued to play at home on Tuesday against South Stanly. The games with the Bulls will either be moved, postponed — or possibly canceled — since they are non-conference.

North, which hasn’t played at home since Dec. 6, was scheduled to host West Davidson on Friday. Those games likely will be moved to West Davidson.