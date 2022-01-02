Biz Roundup: Rice, Woods will emcee Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s gala

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s 96th annual gala meeting will be co-emceed by Doug Rice and Genia Woods.

The gala is set to take place on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. at the West End Plaza.

Woods is known better by her radio personality “Mz. Good Newz” on Livingstone College’s radio station WLJZ 107.1 FM. In addition to her persona on the airwaves, Woods is also an artist, author and business owner.

Rice is a Salisbury native and president and lead anchor for Performance Racing Network. He is one of the most recognizable voices for PRN NASCAR and hosts the weekly talk show “Fast Talk.”

“We are so excited to have two excellent communication professionals to help us celebrate this year,” Chamber President Elaine Spalding said in a news release.

During the gala, the gavel will pass from 2021 Chair Bob Honeycutt with F&M Bank to 2022 Chair Brad Walser with Walser Technology Group. Awards will be presented for the Paul E. Fisher Chamber Volunteer of the Year, Chamber Champion Small Business of the Year and the Duke Energy Citizenship & Service Award.

There will be a reception and dinner catered by The Smoke Pit. Dress is business professional or semi-formal.

“The theme of this year’s annual gala is ‘Our Future Shines Bright’ and we look forward to having a fun event that showcases the best of Rowan County,” Gala Chair Cindy Hart said in a news release.

Corporate sponsorship tables are $1,000 with eight premium seats. Individual tickets are available for Chamber members $50 per person or $85 per couple (two tickets) and will not be assigned seating (first come; first served). Non-members are welcome to attend; however, the price is $80 per person.

The reservation deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 4. For more information, contact the Chamber at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or visit www.rowanchamber.com.

Food Lion distribution company hosting hiring event with wages starting over $19

SALISBURY — Ahold Delhaize’s ADUSA Supply Chain is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its distribution center located at 2110 Executive Drive, next to Food Lion’s headquarters.

The distribution center in Salisbury provides services to about 280 area Food Lion stores. The company is looking to fill immediate openings for warehouse associates and is offering pay starting at $19.50 per hour in addition to benefits packages, paid time off and sick pay.

On Wednesday, there will be on-site tours and interviews. For more information, visit adusasc.com or call 704-633-4966.

Rowan County’s unemployment rate continues to improve

SALISBURY — Rowan County’s unemployment rate continued its downward trend and improved from 3.7% in October to 3.3% in November, according to data released last week by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

Unemployment rates decreased in 97 of North Carolina’s counties in November and increased in three. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 7 % while Orange County had the lowest at 2.4%. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. The unemployment rate for the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia region, of which Rowan County is a part, improved from 3.6% in October to 3.3% in November.

The numbers have not been seasonally adjusted, meaning that seasonal hiring patterns have not been taken into account.

Of Rowan County’s 66,198-person labor force, only 2,202 were unemployed in November, which ranked No. 53 in the state, with No. 1 being the lowest unemployment rate. Rowan County’s November 2021 unemployment rate was significantly better than its November 2020 rate, which was 6.5%.

Rowan County’s November unemployment rate was slightly higher than those of its neighbors. Cabarrus, Stanly and Davidson all had rates of 3.1% while Iredell sported a 3.2%. Davie’s rate of 3% was the lowest.

Honors presented to Kannapolis Police Department members

KANNAPOLIS – Two members of the Kannapolis Police Department were recently honored with two of the most prestigious awards given by the department.

Investigator David Archie was presented with the Roger Dale Carter Memorial Service Award, given in memory of Kannapolis Police Officer Carter, who died in the line of duty on Dec.31, 1993.

Administrative Assistant Nicole Hill-Greene was awarded the Norma C. Howard Memorial Service Award. Norma Howard was the first female and full-time civilian police employee in Kannapolis and was instrumental in establishing the records management system. The Norma C. Howard Memorial Service Award is presented annually to a civilian police department employee who conducts both their personal and professional lives in a manner that is consistent with the department’s values and code of ethics.

Hill-Greene is a native of Kannapolis and first joined the department in 2000 as a telecommunicator. She left the department and worked in the construction industry as an office manager and owned a commercial cleaning business. She rejoined the department in 2017 as a part-time senior administrative support specialist. She now works full time as the administrative assistant for the Field Operations Bureau. She is married to Allen, and they have a son, John.

“Nicole is known for her high level of productivity and positive attitude,” Deputy Police Chief Daniel Wallace said in a news release. “She is always the first to arrive at work, never complains and has a smile that is contagious. Her peers recognize that she sets a great example with her honesty and integrity. She conducts herself personally and professionally in a manner that is consistent with the ethics and core values of our department.”

Archie joined the department in 2015 as a patrol officer. He transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division in 2018 where he currently serves as a crime scene investigator in the Felony Investigations Unit.

He is a native of Rowan County and hold a B.S. degree in criminal justice from Appalachian State University. He is a resident of Cabarrus County and is engaged to Meagan Isenhour.

“He is on call continuously as part of his duties,” Police Chief Terry Spry said in a news release. “He is known for his positive attitude and setting an example for everyone who works with him. He is frequently the first person to volunteer for any task and is always willing to help other officers – both personally and professionally.”