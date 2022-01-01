Morgan Watts column: Upcoming livestock and field crops events

By Morgan Watts

N.C. Cooperative Extension

January and February are the time of year for conferences and events. Below is a list of events that may interest you.

January

Jan. 6 — Rowan County Cattlemen’s Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Rowan County Center (2727 Old Concord Road in Salisbury. To RSVP, call 704-216-8970.

Jan. 12-14 — N.C. Commodities Conference in Durham. For more information and to register, go to http://nccommoditiesconference.com/

Jan. 27 — Area Beef Conference, Iredell County Center, 444 Bristol Dr. in Statesville. To RSVP, call 704-873-0507 or online go.ncsu.edu/areabeef

3:30 p.m. — Registration

3:45 p.m. — N.C. Cattlemen’s Update

4 p.m. — Deidre Harmon

4:45 p.m. — Break

5 p.m. – Marketing Update

5:15 p.m. — Speaker (TBD)

6 p.m. — Meal

February

Feb. 1 — 2022 Auxin Training and Winters Grain Conference, Iredell County Center (444 Bristol Dr. in Statesville. To RSVP, call 704-873-0507 or online go.ncsu.edu/wintergrains

3-4 p.m. — Auxin Herbicides Best Management Practices Training

4-4:20 p.m. — Deer Management — Jenny Carleo, area specialized agent

4:25-5:10 p.m. — Dr. Rachel Vann, Extension specialist, soybeans

5:15-6 p.m. — Dr. Ron Heingier, Extension specialist, corn

6 p.m. — Sponsored meal and tradeshow

Feb. 3 — Rowan County Cattlemen’s Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Rowan County Center, 2727 Old Concord Road in Salisbury. To RSVP, call 704-216-8970.

Feb. 17 — Private Pesticide Safety Training (V Credit), 3-5 p.m. at the Rowan County Center, 2727 Old Concord Road in Salisbury. To register, call 704-216-8970.

Feb. 25-26 — 70th Annual North Carolina Cattlemen’s Conference, Hickory. For more information and to register, go to https://www.nccattle.com/news-events/annual-conference

Additional auxin herbicide trainings

Please let me know if you need the Zoom link or if you would like to watch the Zoom at the Rowan County Center. If you plan to watch at the Rowan County Center, please let me know which date as space will be limited at amwatts@ncsu.edu or 704-216-8970.

Morgan Watts is livestock and field crops agent with the Rowan County Extension.