Video: Police Chief Jerry Stokes, Commissioners Chair Greg Edds address shooting
Published 9:07 pm Thursday, December 30, 2021
SALISBURY — During a press conference held Thursday afternoon, Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes and Rowan County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Edds were among speakers who talked about the shooting that took place at the Dale’s Sporting Goods/Sam Moir Christmas Classic at Catawba College on Wednesday night. Other speakers, including Mayor Karen Alexander and School Board Chairman Dean Hunter, joined the news conference via Zoom.