RSS reports ‘cyber incident,’ says systems may be down when classes begin

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools says it was the victim of a “cyber incident” on Wednesday that could affect internet availability when students return to class.

A release from the district says there is no indication any sensitive data was accessed and the incident did not impact the district’s financial or human resources system. However, it is possible internet services for RSS will not be restored by the time classes start on Tuesday.

The district pointed to early findings from the North Carolina Joint Cyber Task Force. The task force handles cyber incidents, which it defines as events “that could jeopardize the confidentiality, integrity or availability of critical infrastructure and information systems.”

The task force is in Rowan County with the district and will be here until systems are functional.

The district says “the incident significantly impacted all Windows devices connected to our network” and brought down district servers, adding the task force’s findings indicate there was an issue with a compromised user account rather than a system failure.

Staff are being asked to prepare materials that can be accessed offline.

The district declined to comment further on the incident on Thursday.