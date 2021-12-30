Area Sports Briefs: Moir tournament consolation games

From staff reports

SALISBURY — The first win for the Carson boys was an emphatic one in a consolation game played on Wednesday afternoon Dale’s Sporting Goods Sam Moir Christmas Classic.

Carson romped 64-27 against South Rowan (0-11).

The Cougars (1-9) made three 3-pointers in the third quarter for a 29-14 halftime lead.

Carson finished with 10 3-pointers.

Jay Howard scored a career-best 20 for Carson. He had 15 at halftime.

Cameron Burlesyon scored 10.

Jacob Ritchie led South Rowan with seven points.

South 7 7 9 4 — 27

Carson 14 15 18 17 — 64

SOUTH — Ritchie 7, Jones 5, Pozyck 4, Gould 4, Moore 3, Jackson 2, Anderson 2.

CARSON — Howard 20, Burleyson 10, Taylor 8, Ball 7, Burris 6, Beasley 3, Hales 3, McBride 3, Epley 3, Guida 2.

South girls win

SALISBURY — South Rowan’s girls beat A.L. Brown 45-41 on Wednesday morning in a consolation game in the Dale’s Sporting Goods Sam Moir Christmas Classic.

Bethany Rymer scored 24 for the Raiders.

South (5-6) held together for the three minutes or so that Rymer sat down with three fouls late in the third quarter. Mackenzie Chabala and Madilyn Cherry had key buckets with Rymer out.

Ayanni Flood made three 3-pointers and scored 13 for the Wonders (2-10).

A.L. Brown 12 5 16 8 — 41

South 16 5 17 7 — 45

A.L. BROWN — Flood 13, Faulkner 7, Estela 6, Yow 6, Grier 4, Green 2.

SOUTH — Rymer 24, Chabala 8, Cherry 7, Childers 3, Dextraze 3.

Davie girls beat East

SALISBURY — Somer Johnson scored 17 points to lead Davie County’s girls to a 48-37 win against East Rowan on Wednesday morning in a consolation game in the Dale’s Sporting Goods Sam Moir Christmas Classic.

Johnson made three 3-pointers and scored 10 in the second quarter as the War Eagles (2-9) opened up a lead.

Kenadi Gentry scored 14 for Davie. She made two 3s in the third quarter as Davie kept control.

Peyton Whicker and Clara Beaver scored eight each for the Mustangs (4-6). Beaver made two 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Madie Honeycutt scored seven in the final minutes.

Davie 13 17 7 11 — 48

East 10 9 5 13 — 37

DAVIE — Johnson 17, Gentry 14, Rankin 8, S. Dirks 5, L. Dirks 2, Devericks 2.

EAST — Whicker 8, Beaver 8, Honeycutt 7, Misenheimer 5, Waddell 4, Collins 3, Klutzz 2.

GARS

GRS Members played at Lexington Golf Club.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Ted Weant with a net of 69.15.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Mike Whitaker with as net of 60.52.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Wayne Kluttz with a net of 66.93.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Larry Luther with a net of 68.26.

Larry Petrea shot a 74 to take low gross score while Mike Whitaker won low net.

Frank Masingo, 86, shot an 80 to beat his age. He was the Super Senior winner with a net of 64.20.

David Brown eagled the par-4 No. 6 hole.

McCanless Couples

On Sunday, the beautiful weather brought out a lot of McCanless Couples players and a lot of good golf.

First place went to Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton and Bev & Ty Cobb.

Second place was Calvin Smith and Pam & Ralph Carver.

Smith had closest to the pin. Ty Cobb had longest putt.