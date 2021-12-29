Rowan-Salisbury Schools releases statement on basketball tournament shooting

Published 11:49 pm Wednesday, December 29, 2021

By Post Education

SALISBURY – Rowan-Salisbury Schools issued a statement on a shooting at the Sam Moir Basketball Tournament on Wednesday night.

The district acknowledged two injuries and said the incident at the tournament being held at Catawba College is under investigation by local law enforcement. The remainder of the tournament has been canceled.

“We take the safety of our children very seriously, and we will continue working with law enforcement to do what is necessary to keep our students and staff safe,” the statement reads. “Thank you for your patience as there are still many unanswered questions regarding this matter until law enforcement completes their investigation

