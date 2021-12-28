Sheriff’s Office clarifies type of personnel action taken against Mahaley

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has clarified the type of personnel action it took when administrators became aware of allegations against a criminal investigations supervisor.

Chief Deputy David Ramsey said Tuesday Lt. Rodney Mahaley was placed on administrative leave with pay for six weeks on Sept. 16. A previous news release about criminal charges against Mahaley described the personnel action as a suspension, which is not shown in his personnel file.

Mahaley faces criminal charges for failing to return a stolen rifle that he bought legally in 2017 — when he was a sergeant at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Administrators at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office became aware of the allegation in June — about four years after the gun was first purchased and it was discovered to be stolen. Mahaley retired Oct. 29 and was indicted the following week.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office hired Mahaley as a detective in June 2014 — about a year after he was fired by the Salisbury Police Department for inappropriate conduct during a training session. Prior to his firing, Mahaley worked for the Salisbury Police Department for more than 15 years. At the time of his firing, Mahaley was a sergeant, a Special Response Team member and drug investigator.

At the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, he was promoted to sergeant in September 2016 and lieutenant in December 2019.