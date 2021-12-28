400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rowan County since last week

SALISBURY — Rowan County added about 400 new COVID-19 positives from Thursday to Tuesday.

Because of Christmas scheduling, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services didn’t report data Thursday through Monday. In Tuesday’s update, data showed Rowan County with 28,493 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic — an increase of 399 from the previous report on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The number of cases reported in the previous week is larger than the week before it. Cases last week also returned to triple digits — 116 reported in a single day. Reinfections — people contracting COVID-19 again — are included in the new cases. Data show most days in the previous two weeks include at least one reinfection.

In other COVID-19 data:

• The percentage of tests coming back positive in Rowan County has risen slightly — from about 10% at the start of the month to 12.1% on Tuesday. The statewide average of tests coming back positive is about 15%.

• Rowan County has fewer cases per capita in the previous two weeks than most of its immediate neighbors. Davidson County is the exception.

• No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday — keeping the toll at 488 since the start of the pandemic and 299 since the start of 2021.

• Regional hospitalizations in the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition have risen from 343 on Nov. 26 to 536 in Tuesday’s update. The latest data for Rowan Medical Center comes from before Christmas when there were 173 of 269 inpatient beds and 17 of 22 intensive care beds occupied.

• The vaccination percentages for Rowan County remained unchanged Tuesday — 45% with at least one dose and 42% considered fully vaccinated.