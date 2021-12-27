Rowan Sheriff’s Office: 14-year-old girl missing since Christmas

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl.

Mailyn Caballero of Stonefield Lane is a 14-year-old Hispanic girl who is 5 feet 4 inches, weighs about 120 pounds, has brown eyes and long brown hair that extends past her shoulders. She was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Mailyn was reported missing by her father, who last saw her around 1:30 a.m. on Christmas morning when they went to bed.

Mailyn has been entered into the NCIC network as a missing/runaway. She may have left with an unknown person who she had been in contact with via social media, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said. The investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone with information regarding Mailyn should call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for Lt. Ryan Barkley at 704-216-9739 or Sgt. David Earnhardt at 704-216-8741.